Gustine residents began celebration of the holiday season over the weekend

The cold and rainy weather on Saturday didn’t discourage many Gustine residents from coming out to the traditional Gustine Chamber of Commerce 2016 Downtown Christmas.
Dozens of people in the community came with their beanies, blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the lit-up street, Christmas tree and holiday window displays on Fifth Street.
Gustine resident Debbie Gerhart said she has been attending the parade since her children were a part of it. She has lived in Gustine for 36 years, and said the parade and events are a tradition to start off the holidays.
“It’s a nice home feeling here,” Gerhart, 61, said. “It feels good to be out here and keep in touch with people we haven’t seen in a while.”
There is always a big turnout, Gerhart said, even when the weather isn’t so great. She said people look forward to the parade and she makes the effort to come out every year.
Before the parade started, dancers from Spotlight Dance Studio in Newman and Gustine High School cheerleaders performed routines to Christmas music in front of the Christmas tree. The crowd cheered them on as they danced to songs such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Sleigh Ride.”
Once the performances ended, the winner of the holiday window display contest, Lee’s Florals, had the honor of lighting up the Christmas tree, which earned loud cheers from the crowd.
The Christmas tree lighting was followed by the parade that brightened the street with tractors, trucks, horses and floats decorated with multicolored lights. Children waved their light-up toys and wands as the vibrant and flashing trucks passed.
The Gustine High School band played “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and members of Corner Stone Dance Studio in Gustine danced with light-up accessories.
Courtney Casale, 26, came with most of her family to partake in the holiday festivities. Her children, nieces and nephews had the chance to take pictures with Santa and ride on the firetrucks earlier in the day.
The best part for Casale’s 11-year-old niece, Lindsey Wheldon, was riding the firetrucks, but she said, “Everything was pretty fun.” Lindsey even discovered that Santa’s beard was real after he told her to tug on it.
“I like the lights and getting hot chocolate,” she said.
Other events that took place during the day included a breakfast with Santa, Santa’s workshop and a craft fair.
“This was something fun that didn’t cost any money,” Casale said. “It gave us something to do. The light show is something different the kids don’t see every day.”
