Slow and steady: Czech climber’s free ascent of Dawn Wall sets record

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect Pause

5:18 Chowchilla wins on insane final play

1:48 Oakdale surges from behind to beat Merced

1:02 Yosemite High School teacher receives award for after school program

4:16 Merced district’s English program helps parents and students

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem