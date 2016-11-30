Vermont's top health care regulator to brief lawmakers

Vermont's top health care regulator is going to be updating lawmakers on a plan to change the way care is paid for in the state.
Al Gobeille of the Green Mountain Care Board is scheduled to brief lawmakers about the all-payer model of health care in which providers are paid to keep people healthy rather than being paid for each procedure they perform.
Earlier this year state and federal officials announced that Vermont's "all-payer" plan could include Medicare and Medicaid recipients and residents with private insurance.
Gobeille's briefing at the Statehouse in Montpelier is part of a daylong series of briefings for lawmakers.
