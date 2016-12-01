Hospital's attorneys challenge decision in hepatitis C suit

Attorneys for Exeter Hospital want a judge to reconsider a partial dismissal of a lawsuit brought against two agencies in connection with a 2012 hepatitis C outbreak at the facility.
A judge had ruled in October that the hospital couldn't be compensated by the agencies responsible for placing David Kwiatkowski at the hospital. The hospital had paid out settlements to 188 patients who tested negative for hepatitis C but argued they were harmed by having to get tested.
The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2goRivf ) hospital attorneys argued in the Nov. 14 motion that the agencies are still potentially liable for the payouts.
Kwiatkowski is serving prison time for stealing painkillers and replacing them with saline-filled syringes tainted with his blood. He carries the hepatitis C virus.
