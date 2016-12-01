Merced Academy of Dance presents 'The Nutcracker'

Snow Queen Shannon Stalnaker, 17, of Atwater, left, and Snow Cavalier Harrison Hobbs, 18, of Merced, right, warm up prior to the Merced Academy of Dance's performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Amity Beardsley, 16, of Merced, left, and Jeremy Gleeson, 23, of Merced, right, perform as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Sugar Plum Cavalier during the Merced Academy of Dance's performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Ballerinas wait backstage prior to the Merced Academy of Dance's performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Merced Academy of Dance members stretch prior to a performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Snow Queen Shannon Stalnaker, 17, of Atwater, left, and Snow Cavalier Harrison Hobbs, 18, of Merced, right, perform during the Merced Academy of Dance's performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Victoria Dabney, 16, left, and Baylor Browning, 18, right, both of Merced, perform during the Merced Academy of Dance's performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Carson Downs, 12, of Merced, performs during the Merced Academy of Dance's performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Karlee Hobbs, 15, front, and Harrison Hobbs, 18, rear, both of Merced, perform the Spanish Dance during the Merced Academy of Dance's performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Sugar Plum Cavalier Jeremy Gleeson, 23, of Merced, right, dances with Sugar Plum Queen Amity Beardsley, 16, of Merced, left, during the Merced Academy of Dance's performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances will take place at the Buhach Colony High School Theater on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
