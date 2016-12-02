1 dead in crash south of Newman

A Newark teenager died in a crash south of Newman Friday morning.
Andrew Pereira, 19, was traveling at “an unsafe speed” northbound on Canal School Road from Highway 33 at about 7:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
He allowed the Mazda he was driving to cross over a double yellow line into the southbound lane where its left fender hit the left fender and front bumper of a Ford traveling south.
The Mazda spun to face south and the Ford was knocked onto nearby railroad tracks. The railroad was notified and train traffic was stopped for a short time.
Pereira died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Scott Viveiros, of Turlock, was not injured.
Comments