Merced County Food Bank wants to raise awareness of food assistance program, officials say

Families or individuals who are struggling with food insecurity can find help in Merced County, said Bill Gibbs, executive director of the Merced County Food Bank.
Lately, Gibbs said, all of the food assistance programs the food bank participates in have been growing except for one, the USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program, or USDA Commodities.
“Out of all the programs, it’s the only one stagnant and not growing,” Gibbs said. “I think it’s because people aren’t aware.”
The USDA Commodities program is meant to help low-income individuals and families. Food is distributed by the USDA to be given out once a month at different food pantries. Their food options consist of proteins, starches, fruits and vegetables.
“It’s some of the best-quality food,” Gibbs said.
Sharon Leroux, office support for Merced County Food Bank, said even though the food is only distributed once a month, “it’s quite a bit of food” that can last a family of four a week or more. Some of the foods include chicken, beans, peanut butter, cheese, cereal, canned and fresh fruits and vegetables.
“Senior citizens and low-income individuals can benefit the most from the program,” Leroux said.
Gibbs said that he has been hearing from food pantries that they have had a greater demand for food recently. The more people know about this program, he said, the more families and individuals won’t go hungry.
“It is definitely needed in the community and appreciated by those who utilize it,” Gibbs said.
Families and individuals need to meet certain requirements to use the program, based on their house size and income, Gibbs said. To find out program requirements, call 209-726-3663.
Every distribution site is managed by volunteers and help is always needed, Gibbs said.
“It’s just once a month, every month,” Gibbs said. “They can go to any site.”
USDA Commodities distribution sites can be found at http://mmcfb.org/get-help/.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments