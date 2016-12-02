Helping Hand’s online site makes it easy to support local families in need

As so much of what we do has gone digital – from “hanging out” with friends and family and holding “virtual” meetings to banking online and taking classes remotely – The Salvation Army has taken steps to modernize as well.
During the holiday fund drive known as A Helping Hand at Christmas, the organization has made it easier than ever to give.
The campaign, a joint effort of The Salvation Army and the Merced Sun-Star, is collecting donations in ways both old and new.
For donors who want the ease of donating electronically, the army has a website to gather funds designated specifically for the Helping Hand drive. The online URL to make donations is http://salar.my/helpinghands.
For those who prefer to write checks for their donations, a payment slip is published on the front page of Saturday’s Merced Sun-Star. Donors may use the slip either to mail in a donation or to drop one off in person at the Sun-Star office at 3033 N. G St. in Merced. The slip also allows supporters to offer a message of up to 10 words that will be published by the newspaper. Donors may choose to have their names published or to remain anonymous.
Coordinators of the campaign hope to raise $55,000 this year to help local families and residents. All of the money raised through the campaign is used to help people in the community.
“This is unique because this is money that goes to Merced,” coordinator Diane Craig said.
Last year, the program came close to meeting its $55,000 goal, collecting $52,275 to help local residents. Organizers hope Mercedians will help them meet and surpass the goal this year.
Helping Hand distributes charity awards of about $400 to each family in need – “some a little more, some a little less,” said coordinator Elaine Gale. All families seeking help are required to meet with Gale and to provide evidence of their financial situation – utility bills and rent receipts, she said.
Money donated to the campaign also pays for 350 food baskets that allow families to celebrate the holiday with a warm meal.
As an area that typically suffers unemployment rates higher than other counties in California, Merced’s need for extra help is always strong.
Mercedians consistently have proved their willingness to help fellow community members by donating to the Helping Hand campaign. Organizers say that by adding the online site for payments, they hope that newer generations of donors will find it convenient to contribute.
The desire to encourage a new group of supporters to become involved includes the hope that younger Mercedians also will step in to offer their time as volunteers, said Capt. Kimberly Boyd of The Salvation Army.
“Our concern with getting young people involved is simple,” Boyd said. “We want to continue to grow and expand our resources to our community, but once the older generation who faithfully supports us now is no longer able to, we will need a new group of individuals to take their place.
“We always want to be looking to the future so that we never get stuck not growing or expanding what we do.”
