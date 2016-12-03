2016 Merced Hometown Christmas Parade

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus wave to children from a classic fire truck during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Golden Valley senior Luis Perez, 17, warms up with fellow cheerleaders prior to the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Rosalydia Mandujano, 17, of Winton, right, holds on to her Minnie Mouse head while preparing to ride The Shop's float in the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Korean War veteran and Merced resident Don Rogers, 81, attaches American flags to the front of his 1929 Leatherback Ford Model A prior to the start of the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
A child waves a ticket out the window of a Polar Express float during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
The honor guard begins the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Isaac Espinoza, 29, of Merced and his daughter Kamara, 4, look on during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
People wave from the Saint Paul Lutheran School float during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
A horse wears a Santa Claus hat during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
The University of California, Merced Police Department float makes its way along West Main Street during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Stephanie Hooper, 45, of Merced, takes photos during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
The El Capitan High School marching band performs during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Merced City Council member Mike Murphy throws candy to children during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
The Golden Valley High School marching band performs during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
The Golden Valley High School cheerleading squad performs during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
The Golden Valley High School color guard and marching band perform during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Cartoon characters wave from The Shop float during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
The Merced High School color guard and marching band perform during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Jetzibe Nunez, 10, of Merced, looks on during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
People wave from a float during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
The El Capitan High School color guard performs during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus wave to children from a classic fire tuck during the 22nd annual Merced Hometown Christmas Parade presented by the Active 20-30 Club of Merced, in downtown Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
