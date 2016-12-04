Lopes gives reassuring news after being hit by firecracker

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes has been diagnosed with post-traumatic hearing loss after firecrackers were thrown at him during a French league game.
Lopes, who was taken to the hospital after experiencing dizzy spells during a match at Metz on Saturday, said that the hearing loss "won't have any consequence on (his) future."
The match was suspended after 30 minutes when Metz fans threw projectiles at the Portuguese goalkeeper. A first firecracker exploded next to Lopes, who was tended to by teammates and members of Lyon's medical staff. Another went off close to his feet as he lay on the pitch. The teams left the field and the match was later called off.
Lopez said he consulted with an ear, nose and throat specialist on Sunday, adding that he would undergo two weeks of treatment. He did not say whether it would prevent him from playing.
Metz was leading 1-0 through a goal scored moments before the game was brought to a halt. The French league submitted the case to its disciplinary commission, warning that it will be "inflexible" in dealing with the issue.
