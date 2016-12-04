Vermont advocates work to expand Hepatitis C treatment

The non-profit Vermont Legal Aid is working to make it easier for people suffering from Hepatitis C to get curative treatment under Vermont's Medicaid system.
Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2gVXA63) the legal aid group has taken up the case of a Vermont woman who was denied Hepatitis C treatment under the program because her liver isn't yet damaged enough. VPR did not use the woman's name. Vermont Legal Aid is helping the woman appeal her coverage denial.
Vermont's Medicaid program requires people to be in the late stages of liver damage before they qualify for treatment.
Vermont state officials say offering the treatment to more patients could cost taxpayers up to $25 million over two years. An estimated 8,000 Vermonters have Hepatitis C.
Comments