City Council to consider proposed Homeless Memorial Day

The Merced City Council is set to discuss paying respect to homeless individuals by declaring Dec. 21, the first day of winter, as Homeless Memorial Day, during its meeting Monday night.
A proposed proclamation says Merced would join the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council as setting Dec. 21 as the National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
At the start of 2016, Merced County had more than 500 people who were in need of shelter and many others who were at risk of losing their homes, the proclamation says.
“The Homeless Memorial Day provides an opportunity for affirmation and renewal of the commitment to end homelessness for veterans and for all,” it says.
Other items on the council’s agenda include approval of a minimum-wage increase for 2017; setting a public hearing to amend the Housing and Urban Development Action Plan to discuss reallocating nearly $1.4 million in money to the Gateway Terrace II Apartments; and consideration of a proposed assessment ballot proceeding regarding potential assessment increases for Oakmont #3, Campus North and Mansionette Maintenance Districts.
The council also will consider a resolution of intent to annex a 7.4-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Mansionette Drive and Merced Avenue into the Community Facilities District. A public hearing on the proposed annexation is set for Dec. 19.
The council meets in open session at 7 p.m. Monday at Merced City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. A closed-session meeting is set before that.
Watch the meeting
City Council meetings are streamed live on the Internet; a link to the meeting and past videos is at www.cityofmerced.org. The meeting is also shown live on Comcast’s Government Channel 96.
