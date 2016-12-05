Special phone lines are being used to help fire victims cope

Several agencies, including the American Red Cross and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, say they've begun helping victims of recent wildfires in the Southeast.
They say resources for people include:
—Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line: 1-855-CRISIS-1 (1-855-274-7471).
—Candace Allen of the Helen Ross McNabb Center, who is providing behavioral health services to fire victims in east Tennessee: 865-329-9141.
—American Red Cross disaster line: 1-800-REDCROSS. The Red Cross Disaster Mental Health team has been meeting with victims of the east Tennessee wildfires. Disaster mental health support has also been available in shelters set up in the Gatlinburg area.
—Healthcare firms UnitedHealthcare and Optum have an emotional support line for people affected by the North Carolina wildfires: 1-866-342-6892.
