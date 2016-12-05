UC Merced confirms grad student missing after deadly Oakland fire

A woman pursuing her doctorate in psychology at UC Merced remained missing and was feared dead Monday as authorities searched through an Oakland warehouse that caught fire and claimed at least three dozen lives.
Jennifer Mendiola was named as one of the people listed as “missing” after the Oakland Ghost Ship Warehouse caught fire late Friday during a party, according to investigators and university officials.
“With great concern, we are writing to inform you that Jennifer Mendiola, a UC Merced graduate student, is listed among the missing from the tragic Oakland warehouse fire,” Charles Nies, vice chancellor for student affairs, said in an email sent to students and staff Monday.
“Our thoughts are with Jennifer and her family, friends and colleagues in this difficult time, and we will communicate additional information as it becomes available.”
Mendiola, 35, began working on her psychology doctorate at the university in 2012, studying how close social relationships influence risk behaviors and emotion under professors Anna Song and Matthew Zawadzki, according to the university’s website.
Song said it was a “complete shock” to hear Mendiola was among those missing.
“She was such a happy person,” Song said. “We’re still hoping, so I don’t want to use the past tense.”
Authorities said in a news conference Monday morning that 36 bodies have been discovered in the debris of the makeshift artists’ colony known as the “Ghost Ship.” The fire started about 11:30 p.m. Friday during an electronic-music dance party attended by 50 to 100 people, officials said.
Officials said Monday morning that 11 victims had been identified.
The effort to search for more bodies was halted temporarily due to a damaged part of the structure that was dangerously leaning and could pose a threat to firefighter and deputy safety, officials said Monday.
Mendiola attended Friday night’s dance party and has not been heard from since, said her sister-in-law Anna Mendiola of Orange County.
“We are assuming the worst,” Anna Mendiola told The Sacramento Bee. “Her phone has been dead.”
Jennifer Mendiola earned her bachelor’s degree from California State University, San Francisco, before going on to earn a master’s degree in psychology from California State University, Sacramento, in 2010. She was due to earn her doctorate from UC Merced in 2017, according to her résumé posted on a psychology graduate website.
Her sister-in-law said Jennifer Mendiola balanced her school and work life, maintaining her studies and knowing when to have fun.
“She just loved life, and she loved going out dancing,” Anna Mendiola said. “She was adventurous.”
Cory Grimes, Jennifer Mendiola’s former roommate, said Mendiola originally was from the Bay Area and lived in Merced for her studies. Grimes said Mendiola’s boyfriend also has been missing since the fire.
Grimes also noted how well Mendiola balanced work and play. “She was very smart and studious but still could go out and have fun,” she said.
Mendiola, along with a UC Merced professor and another doctoral candidate, published an op-ed in the LA Times early this year about the risks confronting Latinos who are reluctant to get flu shots. The piece discusses how early generations of Latinos are more willing than younger generations to get the vaccination because of heavy promotion in Mexico.
The piece was based on research the trio published in the Journal of Preventative Medicine.
Mendiola worked as a teaching assistant for Zawadzki, Song and other psychology professors since 2012.
President Barack Obama expressed support of Oakland in a statement issued Monday morning.
“While we still don’t know the full toll of this disaster, we do know that an American community has been devastated, and many people – including young men and women with their whole futures ahead of them – have tragically lost their lives,” the statement reads. “Oakland is one of the most diverse and creative cities in our country, and as families and residents pull together in the wake of this awful tragedy, they will have the unwavering support of the American people.”
Sacramento Bee reporters Hudson Sangree, Nashelly Chavez and Jessica Hice contributed to this story.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments