Authorities investigating after fire kills two in Crows Landing

Two people died in a fire in Crows Landing late Monday, authorities said.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Royjindar Singh said firefighters were called to a property in the 700 block of Ruble Road a little before midnight.
The first 911 caller reported seeing flames up to 10 feet high.
When fire crews arrived, they found a mobile home engulfed in flames. A resident at the property said an elderly couple was trapped inside.
The bodies of two people were found inside, Singh said. The names of the victims have not been released. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Investigators had to use a backhoe to sift through the debris and process the scene.
Family members were at the property Tuesday morning. They declined to comment extensively or identify the victims by name, but one man said they were his sister-in-law’s parents, both 76. He said they lived in the mobile home adjacent to the main house on the property.
Family members are coming in from out of town, he said.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
