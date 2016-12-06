County CEO receives $10,000 raise in extended contract

Merced County CEO Jim Brown, who consistently ranks among the highest-paid county chiefs in the San Joaquin Valley, received a $10,000 raise on Tuesday from the outgoing County Board of Supervisors.
The raise was part of Brown’s contract renewal for an additional five years, bringing his pay up to $250,000. The new contract ends in December 2021.
Brown has been the county’s CEO since 2011, when his original contract was for $230,000. A Fresno State graduate, Brown first came to Merced County as a budget analyst in 1990, working his way up to chief budget analyst and assistant CEO before being named CEO in 2011.
An analysis late last year of county administrator salaries ranked Brown as the highest-paid CEO in the Valley, out-earning his counterparts even in larger communities like Stanislaus and Fresno counties. Merced County officials have said, since that study, other CEOs have received raises.
The contract renewal comes after a closed-session evaluation last month. The board agenda item for his contract renewal describes Brown’s performance as “excellent” and “outstanding.”
District 3 Supervisor Daron McDaniel, who worked on the contract negotiations with District 2 Supervisor Hub Walsh, confirmed the board gave Brown a positive evaluation.
“For me, as a supervisor, I like the fact that he is financially driven and very conservative in risk-taking for the county,” he said. “He allows us, as the Board of Supervisors, to push those barriers. He is reeling us back in, which for me, as an elected official, I like that.”
McDaniel said the purpose of the raise was to retain Brown.
“In the back of my mind I was thinking that the Stanislaus County administrative officer is going to retire in August, and I don’t want to have the option of having those discussions,” McDaniel said. “I know the Stanislaus supervisors love Jim. He’s competitive.”
McDaniel said, on paper, Brown’s salary appears high compared to other county CEOs in the Valley. But when factoring in retirement packages and other benefits, his pay isn’t as high as it appears. And, Brown’s total package is smaller than the former CEO’s package eight years ago, he said.
The board voted 4-1 to renew the contract. District 4 Supervisor Deidre Kelsey, who cast the lone “no” vote, said she thought incoming supervisors should get a say in Brown’s contract.
“As long as I’ve been on the board, and even when I was on the planning commission, there was an idea that a current board would not tie the hands of the future board,” Kelsey said. “I don’t have a problem with Mr. Brown’s continued agreement to serve in the capacity as CEO. I do think that the incoming board should be responsible for making this decision.”
Kelsey has had an icy history with Brown.
In 2014, Kelsey publicly blasted Brown and other county administrators after the county launched a personnel investigation into the Public Defender’s Office. The probe embarrassed Kelsey’s daughter, Eloise Souders, after officials released the investigation’s documents to the Sun-Star. The public defender, Eric Dumars, resigned, and Souders filed a claim for damages, alleging defamation. The claim was rejected and the issue fell by the wayside.
McDaniel assured Kelsey the contract includes opportunities for new board members to make changes in 2018 and 2020.
District 5 Supervisor Jerry O’Banion said it would be difficult for new board members to make decisions about an employment contract for someone with whom they have limited working experience.
“I think it would be very difficult for any board member who does not have experience with the CEO to truly give an evaluation of the CEO,” he said.
Besides the pay increase, the new contract includes a couple of changes. The number of unused vacation hours Brown can cash in on at the end of the year decreased from 320 hours to 200. In 2015, Brown cashed in $40,000 worth of unused leave time. The contract also includes 10 fewer vacation days but allows Brown to accrue 200 more hours of vacation time, for a total of 950 hours.
Brown said he and the board aimed to simplify his contract and reduce vacation accruals and sellbacks. Brown said he felt reducing the sellbacks was “the right thing to do.”
Brown’s contract includes a provision acknowledging the “significant importance” of his family, allowing him the right to attend family, school and sports activities and giving him control over his work schedule.
Brianna Calix
