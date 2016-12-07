Watchdog urges Philippines: remove barriers to condom access

A human rights watchdog says the Philippines has one of the fastest growing epidemics of HIV in the Asia Pacific which may worsen unless the government changes its approach and removes barriers to condom use by men who have sex with men.
Human Rights Watch said in a report released Thursday that HIV prevalence among men who have sex with men has increased tenfold in the last five years, but the government has failed to adequately target prevention measures on that population.
It says HIV prevention education in Philippine schools is woefully inadequate, commercial marketing of condoms is nonexistent, and barriers to condom access and HIV testing — particularly those below 18 who are required by law to have parental consent — have contributed to the worsening epidemic.
Comments