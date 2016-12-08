Drug companies submit info to Vermont AG explaining prices

The Vermont Attorney General's Office says it has received information from drug companies justifying their rising prices.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2hmLK1w ) Assistant Attorney General Jill Abrams wrote in a report this month that the office received information from companies that make 10 drugs including EpiPen, the life-saving allergy drug.
Abrams says some manufacturers blamed price increases on factors such as research and the costs of ingredients and development.
Earlier this year, Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin signed into law a bill that calls on state regulators to create a list of drugs whose prices are rising fastest, and for drug manufacturers to send reports explaining the spiraling costs to the attorney general's office.
Only the office can see the companies' confidential information. The public can access a summary report.
Comments