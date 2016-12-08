Who killed Mrs. Medeiros? It’s up to Buhach students to figure it out

About 90 students at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater spent the day Thursday collecting evidence at the crime scene of the grizzly “slaying” of the school’s instructional coach, Jennifer Medeiros.
Lying motionless on the floor, Medeiros played the role of the victim – a pool of red liquid near her head, a hole puncher nearby and a large “blood” splatter on the cabinets in her classroom. The belongings from her bag were strewn on the ground, her desk chair was overturned and crime tape was across the door.
Medeiros, the student investigators were told, had been storing donations for the school’s winter wishes rally scheduled for Friday. But, after she didn’t show up for a 7 a.m. meeting Thursday to discuss the event, Katherine Zamarripa, the school’s activities director, found Medeiros’ body in her classroom.
Now, it was up to the students in Lea Smith’s forensic science class to figure out who killed Medeiros, whose death was staged for the class so students could practice the skills they had learned all semester. Students from the International Baccalaureate drama class applied makeup to Medeiros to make her wounds look realistic before the forensic science students processed the crime scene.
“They’ve been working all semester on how to approach a crime scene, how to collect and analyze the evidence, and to ultimately figure out the suspect and perpetrator,” Smith said.
Students photographed the scene, took measurements, and wore gloves to collect fibers and textiles from the scene, which were packaged in labeled bindle paper. One student recorded all the measurements and time the bindle packages were unsealed and another sketched the scene to scale.
“The first thing I noticed (at the scene) was the blood, and my mind started asking questions,” said Evelyn Valerio, a senior in the class.
On Friday, Smith will give students additional information from the police department, such as hand-writing samples and finger prints. On Monday, they’ll learn the blood type from the scene and should be able to name the perpetrator. Then they’ll have to produce a video and act out how they believe the crime unfolded from their analysis.
The class, which is new to the school, is essentially self-taught, Smith said.
“It gets kids engaged and excited about science, which they might think about as a nerdy or not-so-fun course,” she said. “They do labs and work with fire and chemicals to analyze evidence. They use the science aspect but still get to practice those skills.”
For 17-year-old Shantel Bell, a senior, the class helped her realize that she might want to be a criminal investigator rather than someone who studies evidence.
“It gives them that real-world application because this could be a potential career for them some day,” Smith said.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments