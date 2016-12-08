Merced County schools making strides to bring in more health professionals

Helping young Merced County students imagine themselves in college and pursuing a career in health is the idea behind Compass, a program that partners UC Merced students with local middle and high schoolers who may one day reverse the shortage of Valley health care providers.
During a celebration in Le Grand on Wednesday, about 50 students from schools across the county were recognized for their completion of the fall semester Compass program.
Over the course of eight Saturdays, the middle and high schoolers interested in health careers visited UC Merced to spend time with their college “guides,” said Kirsten Mengell, Compass program coordinator.
The younger “explorers” heard about the variety of options in health care careers, practiced answering interview questions and got a firsthand look at what life in university is like, she said.
“The main benefit is they’re able to relate to someone in college,” Mengell said.
Young students are able to see that attending college is possible, she said.
“Both guides and explorers have to see what matters in the community with health and health care,” said Steve Roussos, program director.
Compass is part of the Merced County Health Career Coalition, a group developing programs to increase diversity and increase the number of health care providers. The coalition is funded by 21st Century Pathways to Health Careers, an initiative of The California Endowment.
Merced County is considered a health professional shortage area, with only 45.5 primary care physicians per 100,000 residents compared with California’s rate of 77.3 per 100,000, according to the county’s 2016 community health assessment. The county’s ratio of one primary care physician for every 2,334 residents ranks it in the bottom third of California counties when it comes to access to care.
Solving the problem, Roussos said, is not simply a matter of creating more health care professionals. Work needs to be done to ensure health professionals stay, and that people from Merced County who become health care professionals come back home to live and work.
“It’s important to find ways to create connections with the local community so they see the importance of coming back,” Roussos said.
Twelve-year-old Mariah Carrillo, a seventh-grader at Le Grand Elementary School, is one Compass explorer who says the program helped broaden her understanding of career options – to see that there is more than just deciding to be a doctor – and the need for more providers locally.
“I’ve always wanted to be a zoologist and I wanted to explore different careers,” she said.
She was surprised there are so many health issues affecting the community, particularly regarding how the Valley’s poor air quality harms people and worsens conditions.
The UC Merced mentor guides also benefit, Roussos said, because helping others learn furthers their own knowledge of career options, local health issues and teaching methods.
Marily Barron, a 19-year-old applied mathematics major at UC Merced, said her participation as a guide helped her build self-confidence and learn how to better engage with the younger students, making them want to listen.
Barron hopes to become a general practitioner and establish her practice in the area “because there’s not as much resources as there should be.”
The Compass program also partners with Merced College; University of California, San Francisco; the Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research; and California State University, Stanislaus.
The Merced Sun-Star partners with The California Endowment to provide coverage of health care issues affecting Merced County.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
