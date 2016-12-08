Births (12/10/16

Japhia and Michael Huhndorf announced the birth of their son Toren Alder Huhndorf on Nov. 2 – 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long.
Jacob and Elizabeth Dietz Ward announced the birth of their son Raphael Jameson Ward on Nov. 25 – 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 inches long.
Donna Mae Ramsey and Brent Luque announced the birth of their daughter Daisy Mare Luque on Nov. 25 – 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long.
Travis Scoggins and Destiney Stephenson announced the birth of their daughter Scarlett Madelyn Scoggins on Nov. 24 – 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 21 inches long.
Billy Quinlan and Tyra Telford announced the birth of their daughter Codee Quinlan on Nov. 26 – 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Nicolette Solano announced the birth of her daughter Everly Rose Solano on Nov. 27 – 7 pounds and 20 1/2 inches long.
Michael and Jennifer McAllister announced the birth of their son Carter Dillon Samuel McAllister on Nov. 28 – 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 inches long.
Sumaira and Shehzad Hassan announced the birth of their daughter Fatima Hassan on Nov. 28 – 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 inches long.
Tanya Ceja and Edmundo Solorio announced the birth of their son Angel Jordan Solorio-Jimenez on Nov. 28 – 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long.
Christina Placencia announced the birth of her son Andrew Francisco Placencia – 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Regina Salazar and Roland Brooks III announced the birth of their son Ryder Richard Salazar Brooks on Nov. 29 – 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 inches long.
Curtis Kelley and Catelin Keller announced the birth of their daughter Cassidy Tina Kelley on Nov. 29 – 8 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long.
Lo and See Saecho announced the birth of their son Cole Li Chien Saechao –- 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 19 1/2 inches long.
Khrys and Stacie Daniel announced the birth of their son Grady Jerome Daniel on Nov. 29 – 8 pounds, 11 ounces and 22 inches long.
