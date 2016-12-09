Paris pollution: Medics on alert, outdoor sports not advised

With more and more asthmatic children needing hospital treatment in Paris amid an exceptional bout of pollution, France's government is putting medics on alert and warning residents to limit outdoor activity over the weekend.
The Paris public hospital authority says it had 2,045 emergency visits by asthmatic children in the first week of December this year, compared with 1,516 in the same period last year. In a statement, the hospital authority remained prudent about the cause, but noted the health threats from the kind of particulate matter pollution currently blanketing Paris.
Health Minister Marisol Touraine said Friday that hospitals are on alert for emergency respiratory problems across the Paris region and in southeastern France.
The pollution is expected to diminish slightly over the weekend, but persist.
