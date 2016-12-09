Tuolumne County deputies use K9, Taser to subdue resistant suspect

Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies used a K9 and Taser before a resistant man could be taken into custody Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident began when a deputy responded to a report of a man breaking into a vehicle parked in front of Interfaith Social Services on Striker Court in Sonora.
The first deputy on scene, Frank Leyva, found Brandon King, 36, sitting in the vehicle. Though he looked at the deputy several times, King ignored commands to get out of the vehicle. He also refused to show his hands, and reached toward the floor beneath the driver’s seat.
Fearing King could be reaching for a weapon, Leyva held him at gunpoint while awaiting backup.
King got out of the vehicle and walked toward the front door of Interfaith, still ignoring commands and not showing his hands, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy approached King to prevent him from entering Interfaith.
At that time, Deputy David Poel and K9 Beau arrived on scene. King continued to ignore commands to stop and show his hands, but started walking back to the vehicle. Beau was deployed by Poel to apprehend King, but the man started fighting the dog. Leyva deployed his Taser, which was ineffective, the Sheriff’s Office said.
King, who appeared under the influence of narcotics, kept fighting with the dogs and the deputies, who were joined by other deputies. Eventually, King was controlled and placed in handcuffs, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies found a large knife on the ground where the fight occurred. An ambulance crew medically evaluated King and the deputies involved. Poel suffered scratches and scrapes to his head and chin, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson.
King, who is transient but lives in Tuolumne County, was taken to a hospital for evaluation but refused treatment, tests and medication, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to the Tuolumne County Jail, where he was booked on charges of resisting a peace officer, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, attempted burglary, theft of personal property and violation of felony probation. Because of the probation violation, he is being held without bail.
