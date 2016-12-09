A teen prostitute was returned home in July. Now her pimp is off the streets, too

A six month investigation ended Wednesday when Merced Police Department’s Disruptive Area Response Team arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged human trafficking and pimping a 17-year-old girl.
DART officers began their investigation over the summer and made two arrests in July when the victim was returned to her family, Sgt. Alan Ward reported in a news release.
On July 6, police were investigating local hotels for prostitution and human trafficking when Officer Brian Rinder watched two prostitutes get in a car with a client at the Motel 6 on V street.
When Rinder stopped the car, he noticed one of the women looked like a minor and recognized her from online prostitution advertisements. When questioning her, the girl admitted to being involved in prostitution and told Rinder she was 17 years old.
The other woman, Breanna Ramirez, 25, told police she was escorting the girl to visit family in Merced. The women told police the client hired Ramirez and the 17-year-old was accompanying them.
The client, 25-year-old Christopher Najar, said he was responding to an online ad and subsequently was arrested and cited for soliciting a prostitute.
Officers determined Ramirez was supervising the prostitution and the 17-year-old girl was a victim of human trafficking, Ward said. The girl was returned to her family and Ramirez was arrested and booked into jail on prostitution and human trafficking allegations. Booking records show Ramirez’s address is listed in Fresno and she was later bailed out of jail.
Rinder’s investigation determined Ramirez was supervising the girl’s prostitution activities for her pimp, 25-year-old Eduardo Osuna.
The Merced County District Attorney’s office filed a warrant for Osuna’s arrest charging him with human trafficking, pimping and pandering.
Osuna was arrested on Wednesday in Fresno and booked into Merced County Jail. He remains in the John Latorraca Correctional Center on $600,000 bond.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact DART Unit Officer Brian Rinder at 209-385-7765 or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725.
Comments