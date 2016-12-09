Enjoying the middle part of life

November is gone and the holiday season is upon us. With only a week or two left to savor these autumn days, I cherish every sight and sound during rare times when I have a free hour to venture outdoors.
Some call midlife the “afternoon of life” or the “autumn of life.” And the analogy fits.
While walking and taking in the rural views, I can’t help thinking: the more vivid the daylight, the longer this lingering dusk colors the landscape.
Isn’t this true in the way we live our lives as well? The more fully I live, and the more of myself I pour into life and the lives of those around me, shouldn’t I expect to see the richness of these later years colored by the former?
Springtime revives the soul – like the miracle of birth and a baby’s soft, pudgy cheeks, a child’s laughter, a warm rain, almond blossoms or the kisses from a new puppy.
Just as summer heat intensifies, so the decades of our young adult years are filled with school and work, starting a family, forging an occupation or building a business. While discovering and creating our own place in the world, we teeter between insecurity and knowing as we strive to become who we’re destined to be.
And when autumn arrives we gather the well-earned fruit of our labors.
We love to stand on a high cliff or beside a mountain road to view the panorama beneath a sky unmarred by clouds.
But clouds have a way of adding texture to creation’s canvas. Like black threads of a tapestry, the contrast exists not for visual interest alone. A little bit of dark is acceptable. Even necessary, by providing enough hardship to challenge, but not so much to cause despair.
We pray for rain – not for storms.
Yet, over the years I’ve learned, the more varied the cloud patterns, the more glorious the sunset.
Can I hope these current and coming years will be a welcome and rewarding culmination of previous adventures by a younger me? Of goals met and dreams realized, of strivings and gains, losses and triumphs, achieved for myself and for those I care most about?
Maybe you’re here, too, journeying through the unchartered territory of midlife. If so, I invite you to share your stories, and read about the discoveries and perspectives of others in this new column.
Some people call over 50 the perfect age. And friends have told me life is sweeter in the middle. If that’s true, we have a lot to look forward to.
Debbie Croft can be reached at debbiescroft@gmail.com.
