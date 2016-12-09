Los Banos police seeking armed robbers

Los Banos police are seeking two men who robbed another man in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old victim reported that in the 600 block of C Street, two Hispanic men armed with a handgun and driving a newer model silver Toyota Camry robbed him of his belongings. The suspects fled the area headed west on C Street. The victim was uninjured.
No further information was released Friday.
The Los Banos Police Department is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070 ext. 115. To leave an anonymous tip, call 209-827-7070 ext. 288 or at the police department’s web page at www.losbanos.org.
