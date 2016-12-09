News

December 9, 2016 3:47 PM

Los Banos police seeking armed robbers

Sun-Star Staff

Los Banos police are seeking two men who robbed another man in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old victim reported that in the 600 block of C Street, two Hispanic men armed with a handgun and driving a newer model silver Toyota Camry robbed him of his belongings. The suspects fled the area headed west on C Street. The victim was uninjured.

No further information was released Friday.

The Los Banos Police Department is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070 ext. 115. To leave an anonymous tip, call 209-827-7070 ext. 288 or at the police department’s web page at www.losbanos.org.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos