Home vacated, 3 arrested after police detectives find electrical bypass

Los Banos police made three arrests while serving a search warrant Thursday after finding a homemade electrical bypass.
Detectives served the warrant at a home in the 700 block of Westminster Way and found the bypass, which was set up using various wires and vehicle jumper cables. Detectives also found suspected methamphetamine in the home.
Detectives arrested 34-year-old Sandra Esquivel, who rented the home, on suspicion of stealing utility services; Diane Munoz, 54, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine; and 30-year-old Aaron Bonilla on outstanding felony arrest warrants in Merced County.
Munoz was released from jail, and Esquivel and Bonilla remain in jail on bond.
The residence was deemed unsafe for occupancy until repairs are done by Los Banos code enforcement officers.
