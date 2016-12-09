Merced residents light up neigborhood with annual Christmas display

A Christmas light display synced to music lights of the front yard of 252 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Santa Claus arrives at 252 and 300 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Parker G., 8, of Merced, watches a large Christmas light display synced to music while waiting in line to see Santa Cluas at 300 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced resident John Libecki, who lives at 252 Sunset Drive, talks about the annual Christmas light display he and wife Jena set up with their neighbors at 300 Sunset Drive, while waiting for Santa Claus to arrive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Christmas lights synced to music light of the front yards of 300 and 252 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced resident Jena Libecki, who lives at 252 Sunset Drive, talks about the annual Christmas light display she and husband John set up with their neighbors at 300 Sunset Drive, while waiting for Santa Claus to arrive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced resident Guadalupe Torres shoots video of the annual Christmas light display at 252 and 300 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Livingston residents Martin Vega, 7, left, Emiliano Vega, 2, center, and Romina Vega, 4, right, speak to Santa Claus at 300 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
A Christmas light display synced to music lights of the front yard of 252 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
A Christmas light display synced to music lights of the front yards of 300 and 252 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Keegan Brown, 3, of Petaluma, gets a hug from Santa Claus at 252 and 300 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display uses around 100,000 lights.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Families watch the Christmas light display synced to music at 252 and 300 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Michelle Ryan, right, stands with husband Sean Ryan, center while speaking with neighbor Jena Libecki, left, at 252 and 300 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
People watch the Christmas light display synced to music at 252 and 300 Sunset Drive in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. According to 252 Sunset Drive homeowners John and Jena Libecki, they have set up the Christmas light display for the past 10 years.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com