December 10, 2016 9:20 AM

Zoo: Malignant tumor removed from oldest zoo gorilla

The Associated Press
POWELL, Ohio

Zoo officials say a mass removed from the oldest known gorilla living in a zoo was cancerous.

A Columbus Zoo and Aquarium statement on Friday said a pathology report shows the mass surgically removed from under the arm of the gorilla named Colo on Dec. 3 was a malignant tumor.

But zoo officials say the surgical team removed it with clean, wide margins and there is no indication the tumor had spread. No additional treatment is planned.

Colo is the first gorilla born in a zoo and has surpassed the usual life expectancy by two decades. She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three.

The zoo is now planning a birthday party for Colo. She will be 60 on Dec. 22

