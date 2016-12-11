Topeka suicide prevention center raises funds to stay open

A financially-struggling suicide prevention center that serves nearly all of Kansas will remain open after raising $90,000 between private donations and an unexpected grant from a state agency.
Headquarters Counseling in Topeka was in danger of closing next year after it lost a major federal grant and other anticipated funding sources, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2h0987R). It had raised $60,000 in private donations as of late last week when the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services last Friday offered $25,000 in grant money and suggested it could be used as matching funds for more donations, Headquarters executive director Andy Brown said.
That met the goal of raising $90,000 by Dec. 5 but the online fundraising campaign will continue to try and raise the matching funds by Dec. 31, Brown said.
"We have raised over $10,000 of the $25,000," Brown said, "and we're on pace to raise the remaining $15,000 before the end of the month."
Brown said Headquarters and the state agency have worked together for years on suicide prevention efforts.
"We're grateful for this financial support from the Secretary for our agency's mission," he said. "The grant was both unexpected and timely."
Tim Keck, head of the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services, said in a statement that Headquarters Counseling provided a critical service in Kansas and the agency was happy to be able to help.
Agency spokeswoman Angela de Rocha said her department is "analyzing ways to provide a stable funding stream for Headquarters' suicide prevention efforts."
In 2014, the state consolidated its suicide, alcohol and substance abuse, mental health and gambling prevention programs into one initiative called the Kansas Prevention Collaborative. Headquarters Counseling handles phone calls from 104 of the state's 105 counties, while ComCare, serves Sedgwick County.
If Headquarters closed, most Kansas callers to the suicide line would go to a back-up call center in St. Louis, which could mean longer waits on the phone, and the St Louis staff wouldn't have access to the same level of local information and referrals to Kansas mental health resources.
Brown said Headquarters Counseling handles about 20,000 calls a year through 1-800-273-TALK. Its volunteers take calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the agency offers online counseling on its website.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline is (1-800-273-Talk).
