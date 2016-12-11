Christmastime bittersweet and full of family traditions

I’ve never understood “Elf on a Shelf.”
Those who participate in the game make it look fun and clever. But whenever I think about doing it, it seems creepy and artificial. It’s just never quite clicked for me. It’s so different than the Christmas traditions I grew up with, which in large part were forged by my grandmothers.
Christmastime in my family is thick with emotion.
Both my Granny on my mother’s side and my Nona on my father’s side had birthdays within 10 days of Dec. 25. My mom shared a birthday with her mother-in-law. They were born the same day 40 years apart.
Both of my grandmas also passed away days after their birthdays, so close to Christmas. My Granny passed away on Christmas Eve.
So each year, my family does our best to keep the holiday traditions alive while also remembering our beloved matriarchs.
It starts with decorating for Christmas.
To say Christmas was my Granny’s holiday is an understatement. She took Christmas to the next level. If Christmas were a competition, she’d blow Mrs. Claus out of the water.
Starting after Thanksgiving, every inch of my Granny’s house was covered in Christmas decorations. I’m talking twinkly lights, tinsel, garlands, fake snow, ornaments and Christmas-themed ceramics everywhere.
Painting ceramics was one of my Granny’s well-known talents, and every relative continues to display her pieces during the holidays. She painted ornate Santas, nativity scenes, Christmas village pieces, angels, snowmen, you name it. My all-time favorite set that my Granny painted is a Native American nativity scene. Outside of Christmas, Native American ceramics were my Granny’s specialty.
During my bridal shower in summer 2015, there was one gift I opened that instantly made me cry uncontrollable crocodile tears. An aunt sent me a set of Christmas angels my Granny painted for her. It was the most special and cherished gift I received. Each year, those are proudly displayed in the window of my apartment.
Even while putting up my Christmas tree this year, I was flooded with bittersweet memories. All of my ornaments came from my grandmothers, aunts and parents. Growing up, family gifted Christmas ornaments to all the children so by the time we had our own home, we’d have enough to decorate a tree.
Each and every ornament on my tree holds a special place in my heart: the shell ornaments from the Shell Shop in Morro Bay; the glass ballerina from the short time I was in ballet as a child; the four carousel horses in glass bells from my grandfather; the gold carriage from my Granny and Grandpa’s trip to Lake Tahoe; a gingerbread man with my name on it; a wedding cake with the words “Just Married 2015.”
My Nona was concerned about feeding her family year-round, but there were certain treats we could count on during Christmastime. Nona’s family was always stocked up on biscotti during the holidays. Like we never ran out. She made a never-ending supply.
Nona’s traditional Christmas treat was the chocolate crinkle. Since she’s passed away, I’ve been the one to carry on the tradition. Mimicking anything Nona baked or cooked isn’t easy because she wasn’t super strict about following a recipe. I’ve found that for the crinkles, the Betty Crocker recipe is closest to hers.
And on Christmas Day, Nona had a few favorites depending on what we chose for dinner. Nona used a super secret recipe for homemade lasagna that through the years gained some substantial notoriety. It was mostly “super secret” because she kept it mostly in her head. It’s taken my mom years to finally get the proportions right for the sauce and meat since Nona’s recipe simply said “one large jar of Ragu sauce.” Well, over the years the exact size of “large” has changed.
And making the special cheese sauce for that lasagna isn’t a walk in the park, either. It’s stressful. I feel like any recipe that calls for a roux should only be attempted by seasoned chefs, a title I’ll likely never achieve. The one time I did it, I probably called and FaceTimed my mom 20 times by the time the lasagna was finished. But it was so worth it. It turned out perfect.
If we didn’t eat lasagna on Christmas, my Nona always made Yorkshire pudding and Brussels sprouts. Now my aunt is the one to make the Yorkshire pudding. Each year she bemoans those darned puddings when they come out of the oven deflated. But I remember them being that way when my Nona made them, too. Where else is the gravy supposed to go?
And finally, Christmas dinner isn’t complete without the Christmas log for dessert. It’s essentially your traditional yule log. Once again, perfecting the log wasn’t easy since the directions my Nona left behind were vague, to put it nicely. And I’m the only one who was brave enough to try it.
After piecing together various recipes from the book my Nona left behind, I figured out the log wasn’t much more than a rolled spongecake with a simple filling and cocoa frosting. Easier said than done.
The first time I made the sponge cake it fell apart and stuck to the tea towel. And it took me two times to get the cocoa frosting right. The first time, the baking chocolate sat for too long after I melted it and began hardening. That didn’t mix too well.
These are all things that I always looked forward to growing up, but now since my grandmothers have passed away, it’s a little painful to think about them.
To me, that’s what traditions should be about – the people you love and fond memories associated with them.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477, @BriannaCalix
Comments