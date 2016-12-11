Starbucks helping locals stay warm, and it’s not because of the lattes

Starbucks employees at the Olive Avenue location in Merced wanted to do something this holiday season to help the community.
On Saturday they will be outside the store starting at 10 a.m. for a coat drive, hoping to gather gently used coats for local children and families in need.
“We’re just looking for things to keep the kids warm,” said Polly Hamel, a Starbucks employee. “We want to get involved in the community and show them that Starbucks cares.”
They are taking gently used coats, Hamel said, and anything else to help people stay warm like blankets and sweaters. The coat drive began last week and Hamel said they hope to start receiving more donations, especially since the weather is colder.
Samples of holiday drinks and pastries will be available, Allyson Wallace, Starbucks employee, said.
“They get to try Starbucks drinks and help out a good cause,” Wallace said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
