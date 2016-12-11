Merced County animal shelters help hundreds of pets. Now the shelters need help from the community.

Merced County animal shelters are scrambling to place to numerous dogs, many suffering from a variety of medical issues, more than a week after nearly three dozen were taken from an Atwater home.
Lask week New Beginnings for Merced County Animals, a nonprofit helping house and foster animals, was called to assist on a hoarding case in Atwater. An elderly women had medical issues that caused her to be removed from her home, that also left more than 30 dogs with nowhere to go.
The extreme living conditions caused medical issues for the animals, and there are still multiple animals who couldn’t be removed from the home.
“The place was a disaster,” said Sharon Cohman, president of New Beginnings. “The smell was unbearable.”
The bed was topped with feces and urine, Cohman said, and everyplace you looked there were more dogs.
Although this was a large influx of animals from one location, said Emily Ewing, volunteer for New Beginnings, it was just a “bump in the road,” to the constant problem in Merced County.
“That case was big for a couple of days and now we’re dealing with all the dogs,” Ewing said. “This week we still had to take in 25 puppies.”
New Beginnings takes in around 30 puppies a week, Ewing said. They transport them around the country to facilities and place them in foster care. Cats also are picked up and transported on a weekly basis, she said.
New Beginnings also works with the Merced SPCA, who helps to foster animals, Ewing said, including some of the dogs that came out of the most recent hoarding situation.
On Saturday was the fourth annual New Beginnings bake sale in the Bear Creek Galleria on G Street. All of the money goes toward animal medical expenses and transportation, Ewing said. Last year more than $5,000 was raised, Ewing said, and throughout the years about $15,000 has been raised through the bake sale.
“Our county is like a machine for puppies,” Ewing said. “This helps so much.”
One of the major problems in the county, Ewing said, is when dog and cat owners fail to neuter or spay their animals.
Cohman said spaying and neutering is the key to controlling the amount of stray animals and unwanted litters in the area. On a weekly basis New Beginnings is loading vans of cats and dogs and transporting them to Utah, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and have even flown animals to New York.
“We would rather take them than to be given away without being spayed or neutered,” Cohman said.
New Beginnings has a spay and neutering program, Ewing said, where they assist pet owners on the costs of having their animals spayed and neutered. They partner with Valley Animal Hospital of Merced. Residents can call 209-969-2010 for more information on the program.
According to the New Beginnings Newsletter, last year they assisted 1,366 people in costs for neutering or spaying their pets. They saved 4,830 animals and 84,157 miles were driven to transport animals.
Puppy food, cat food and any donations are always appreciated at New Beginnings, Cohman said. For more information and to donate individuals can call 209-628-0296.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
