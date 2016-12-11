New York college mumps outbreak prompts vaccination clinic

State and local health officials are planning vaccination clinics at the State University of New York at New Paltz in response to an ongoing mumps outbreak.
The state Department of Health says there have been 63 confirmed or probable cases of mumps at the college reported since October, and more are under investigation.
State and Ulster County health officials are holding vaccination clinics Tuesday and Wednesday at the college's student union. The state is recommending students receive a third dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.
State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says there have been 147 confirmed or probable cases of mumps reported statewide this year, compared to 24 in 2015. It's the highest count since 2010, when 663 cases were reported.
Most have been associated with outbreaks on college campuses.
Comments