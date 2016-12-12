Casper nursing home settles lawsuit after injuring blind man

A Casper nursing home that has repeatedly been accused of poor care has settled a lawsuit alleging its staff injured a resident.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2hlApSU ) that Poplar Living Center reached an agreement with resident Gilbert Arellano last month and the case was dismissed from federal court on Tuesday.
The lawsuit had alleged that a Poplar van driven by one of the nursing home's employees struck Arellano, who is blind, knocking him to the ground.
The settlement for an undisclosed amount is the most recent conclusion to six wrongful death or personal injury lawsuits filed against Poplar in the last six years.
Poplar declined to comment on Arellano's lawsuit, but says the center strives to improve the care and services they provide.
