More rain heading to Merced County, snow in Yosemite highlands

A strong storm will move through Central California this week, bringing more rain to Merced County and several inches of snow to Yosemite National Park, according to the National Weather Service.
Satellite imagery shows two areas of low pressure over the Pacific, one a very cold low sagging slowly south and the other a much warmer tropical system moving east and pushing into California, the weather service said Monday. Short-range models indicate the two areas will merge Wednesday and then drive the system toward the coast, with arrival Thursday.
The system has the potential to produce very heavy precipitation over the Sierra, with the latest forecast suggesting amounts exceeding 4.5 inches near Yosemite. The weather service said snow amounts could be very significant over higher elevations and measured in feet by the time the system exits the region later Friday.
As of Monday, park ranger Scott Gediman said visitors to Yosemite have enjoyed seeing waterfalls and rivers flowing.
“It’s been absolutely gorgeous. Yosemite Falls is going great. Bridal Veil looks great,” he told the Sun-Star by phone from Yosemite Valley. “The latest round of storms has really brought the water level up. The Merced River is flowing.”
With snow, so far, near the 7,000-foot elevation, Gediman said, most roads are clear – making it a great time to visit the park. Yosemite Valley is not as crowded, giving visitors plenty of space to enjoy walks and the views of the flowing falls, he said.
“The park is pretty quiet so, for the locals, it’s definitely a good time. The clouds and colors are just amazing.”
The Merced area is forecast to have a 30 percent chance of rain Wednesday night, increasing to 90 percent Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent for Friday, and 30 percent for Friday night, the weather service said.
Temperatures this week will reach highs in the low 60s, before dropping to an expected high of 54 on Friday. The low is forecast to drop into the 30s in the Merced area on Friday, and could dip below freezing in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday.
The west side of Merced County may also see rain this week, with the chance for precipitation for Los Banos going from 30 percent Wednesday night to 80 percent Thursday, the weather service said.
