Latino family’s vehicles vandalized, painted with ‘Trump,’ ethnic slur

When they walked out of their West Whitmore Avenue home to go to work early Monday morning, Ana Soto’s parents noticed one of their cars wasn’t sitting evenly. Within moments, it registered: Two cars and two vans parked out front had been vandalized. Tires slashed, windows smashed.
To make matters worse, the vehicles had been tagged with spray paint, including what appear to read “Trump” and “Go Trump” in a couple of places, an ethnic slur in at least one other spot. The writing, done in dark of night and likely in haste, is in places hard to read. One scrawl looks more like “Trumre” than “Trump.”
But the slur is clear enough, and Soto and her family believe they were targeted because they’re Latino. Should anyone not already know the neighborhood off Crows Landing Road is heavily Latino-populated, a large sign in Spanish right next to the home is a tip-off. It translates to, “In the past, our salvation was the ark. Today, it’s Jesus.”
I’m sick to my stomach that people can do this.
Angel Rios, owner of one of the vans vandalized
Her parents rent the home and have lived there two years with her and her sister, Soto said. “They don’t understand. ... My mom feels unwanted here. My dad, too.”
One of the vans vandalized belongs to Soto’s cousin Angel Rios, who was loaning it to the family because its own van needed work. “I’m sick to my stomach that people can do this,” he said outside the home Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m shocked,” added Soto, though she said she realizes the home is an easy target, with no neighbors on one side, only an orchard. Also, the cars were parked just off Whitmore, making it easy enough to pull off the road, commit the act and speed away.
Rios said someone broke into the garage of the home three or four months ago and stole his uncle’s tools. But this, especially with the slur, hurts more. “They might not be brand-new cars, but we work hard for them,” he said. And they’re important means of transportation – his uncle commutes to Livermore every workday, and now has to make his way without a car.
Her mother baby-sits two 2-year-olds and a 4-year-old, Soto said, and now doesn’t want to let them play in the front yard.
The family called 911 over the incident, which they believe must have occurred between 1 and 5 a.m. Monday. A Ceres police officer responded, took information and gave the family an incident number.
Soto and Rios said they’ve not heard more from the police, but the incident number was enough for their insurance providers. With no surveillance images and no known witnesses, police have little to go on.
But Rios said the crime at least has raised some awareness among neighbors. Several people have seen the damage and pulled over to inquire or comment.
Some have been really angry that it happened, he said. “Neighbors need to band together,” Rios said, “and if they see something, say something.”
Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call the Ceres Police Department at 209-538-5712. Tips may be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463 or 209-521-4636.
