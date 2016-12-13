For Merced students, ‘Shop with a Cop’ a bright day in holiday season

Nichole Deroboam hugged every police officer at the Merced Mall on Tuesday morning, and then she met Santa Claus.
The 9-year-old Merced girl squealed, jumped up and down and greeted him with a giant hug, too.
Nichole, a fourth-grader at Joe Stefani Elementary School, was one of 20 students who participated in Tuesday’s “Shop With a Cop” event. Students from Merced City Schools, from kindergartners to eighth-graders, were paired with Merced police officers for a day of Christmas shopping, courtesy of the Merced Mall.
The Merced Police Department officers, who volunteer for the event outside of work, picked up the students from school Tuesday morning. School principals hand-picked deserving children who may be facing various challenges in their lives for the special treat. The students and officers took pictures with Santa before shopping and ended the morning with lunch at the food court.
“These are really special kids in our community,” said Eugene Drummond, a community liaison for the department. “It gives our officers a chance to take a moment and create a lifetime memory.”
The officers and students alike enjoyed the event. Officers asked the children what books they were reading and what professional athletes and sports teams they preferred.
It also gives officers and students an opportunity for positive interactions.
Officer Ben Dalia, who is a school resource officer, said he works with many students who struggle with truancy or discipline. For him, the event is refreshing and fun.
“It’s nice to have a bright young face smiling and excited to see a cop,” he said. “It’s a chance to make a good impact as they grow up so they view law enforcement in a positive light instead of a negative light.”
Dalia spent the morning with 9-year-old Victor Meskus, who said he was excited and looking forward to shopping at Hot Topic.
For 6-year-old Garrett Burchard Andersen, Tuesday provided him with a lot of firsts: It was his first time hanging out with a police officer, his first time riding in a police car and his first time shopping at the mall.
Garrett planned to buy a gift for his older sister. According to Garrett, “She likes texting and looking pretty,” said Officer Thomas Martinez.
“I enjoy the conversations with them,” Martinez said about the students. “They’re funny.”
Merced City Schools Superintendent RoseMary Parga Duran reminded students to thank the officers and expressed her appreciation to the Police Department and Merced Mall.
“This is always a special and memorable event for our students,” Parga Duran said. “I really enjoy coming out each year and seeing the smiles on their faces as they pick out gifts and spend time with the officers.”
