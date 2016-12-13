Merced faithful celebrate Virgin of Guadalupe

Celebrating one of the holiest days of Mexico’s Catholic tradition, hundreds of worshippers gathered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced this week to pay honor to the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Starting on Sunday and staying through the night, celebrants danced and sang in honor of the Virgin, who is said to have appeared before the indigenous peasant Juan Diego on a hill near present-day Mexico City in 1531.
“We were just really happy throughout the night,” said Virginia Vega, event coordinator for the church’s Guadalupana society. The virgin helps the faithful in many ways, she said, and is particularly important for those with ties to Mexico because of her history.
“It’s a celebration for us because, being Catholic, we consider her our mother,” Vega said. “We just honor her and celebrate that she’s been with us. For my family, she’s given us many blessings. We always talk to her to ask that our family be well. We pray to her and to be closer to God.”
Traditional mariachi players, banda musicians and singers were among those celebrating throughout the night at the Merced church, Vega said. Many families had young children with them and some worshippers brought tamales and hot chocolate to share.
Dubbed by Catholic leaders, including Pope Francis, as “the mother of the Americas,” the olive-skinned virgin is considered to be a protector of those who have faith in her. Her iconic image, with her hands held in prayer, is found everywhere – from priceless pieces of art to jewelry, T-shirts, stickers and tattoos. Juan Diego, who was beatified in 1990, is the first Roman Catholic indigenous saint from the Americas.
The celebrations on Sunday and Monday in Merced coincided with a massive pilgrimage in Mexico City that draws millions of worshippers to the basilica named in her honor. Many wear clothing traditional to the time of Juan Diego and offer roses, the flower that believers say the virgin presented to Juan Diego as evidence of her visit.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops deemed the day a “day of prayer with a focus on the plight of refugees and migrants.”
“It will be a time to place before a merciful God the hopes, fears and needs of all those families who have come to the U.S. seeking a better life,” the conference said in a statement.
As part of their commemorations of the feast day, church leaders in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere noted the plight of immigrants and concerns about their future under the coming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to a report by The Associated Press. The University of Notre Dame’s president cited the school’s history of serving immigrants in seeking prayers.
“We really don’t know what the president-elect is going to do,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, vice president of USCCB. He said families are left “wondering how changes to immigration policy might impact them.”
Vega said that worshippers in Merced asked the virgin to help guide the future of the country and offered their prayers for Trump. “They were just asking the virgin to tell Jesus to enlighten him, to make good decisions for the betterment of everyone.”
While on the campaign trail, Trump called Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, promised to build a border wall and pledged to deport the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the United States illegally, including children. The Republican since has walked back the number of people that he thinks should be deported, but hasn't detailed his immigration plans.
Businesses, local elected leaders and activists have responded by seeking more clarity about potential changes and by holding demonstrations, but many people have turned to their faith to find solace, said the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, the rector at the large shrine in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines.
He said calling for support and immigration reform on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe was a natural fit.
Michelle Morgante of the Merced Sun-Star and Sophia Tareen of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
