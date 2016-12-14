Henry Miller staff, local Realtors provide meals, carols for needy Los Banos families

Sophia Westcott’s home was brightened for a night as a group of teachers and children sang Christmas carols outside of her home before providing her family a whole holiday dinner.
“It was really amazing,” the 12-year-old Creekside Junior High student said. “We’re going through some family problems right now. ... It made my mom cry.”
That group was just one of four from Henry Miller Elementary School that continued a longstanding tradition of caroling for Los Banos families that need an uplifting message during the holidays.
Tuesday also marked the second year that Henry Miller teamed with Berkshire Hathaway to provide full dinners to those families.
More than 20 Henry Miller teachers, administrators and supporters gathered at the school as they awaited the meals, which were prepared by Save Mart, to load and give out to the families. They joked, laughed and worked on their best singing voices. Three teachers even showed some dance moves with the “electric slide.”
But as they approached the homes of students and families in need, they turned their joy to the families.
“I think it’s just important to go out and support the students in our community,” said first-grade teacher Jennifer Leyva, noting that the event has been a staple of Henry Miller Elementary.
Leyva joined teachers Laura Borrego and Gina Soloria, as well as Andrew Borrego, Ilana Benson and Benson’s daughter, Danica, in one caroling group near Henry Miller.
“Just to see their faces” makes caroling worth it, Laura Borrego said.
Principal Jason Waltman said the caroling tradition was even more satisfying than usual last year when the school teamed up with George Hernandez from Berkshire Hathaway, which raised money from businesses and individuals to fund ready-to-heat-and-eat meals for 15 families.
This year, that number grew to 40 meals.
Each family received a box containing one 8- to 10-pound turkey, mashed potatoes, savory stuffing, green bean casserole, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, an 8-inch pumpkin or apple pie, and 12 fresh baked or Hawaiian dinner rolls. The dinners were prepared by Save Mart.
The families were selected by the school, which identified students whose families were facing tough circumstances.
Sophia, who noted that her family was struggling financially at the moment, said her family appreciated the gesture.
“It’s kind of special of them (to provide the dinner),” she said. “It was nice because none of the schools or anyone have done that for us.”
