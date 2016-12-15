Merced man killed in crash near Castle Air Force Base

A 29-year-old Merced man was killed Thursday morning when his pickup truck overturned on Santa Fe Road, just east of Castle Air Force Base, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The man’s name was not immediately released pending notification of his family.
The crash was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive, east of Fox Road. Officers said the driver was heading east on Santa Fe when his 2000 Ford F-150 truck drifted onto the south shoulder. Investigators said he lost control of the truck, drove up an embankment and the vehicle overturned onto its side as it crossed the railroad tracks.
The driver was thrown from the truck and died at the scene, the CHP said.
A passenger in the truck, 22-year-old Nathaniel F. Martinez, of Atwater, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP said.
Sgt. Steven Lewis said neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation Thursday.
