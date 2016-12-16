Teenage girl injured in deadly house blast has back surgery

A teenage girl injured in a house explosion north of Mandan that killed her mother and stepfather is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for a broken back.
A family member tells The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2hF6rGS ) that 17-year-old Elianna Vazquez will remain in a Bismarck hospital for at least 10 days and later will have to undergo considerable physical therapy.
Vazquez was injured in the early Wednesday blast that killed her 58-year-old mother, Elizabeth Howe, and 60-year-old stepfather, Clyde Howe. The family's three dogs also were killed.
Authorities think a propane gas tank might have been the cause of the explosion that scattered debris about 100 feet. The Morton County Sheriff's Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate.
