1 dead in fire at apartment tower for elderly, disabled

One person has died and several have received medical treatment after a fire at an apartment complex for elderly and disabled people near Pittsburgh.
The cause of the fire at the five-story Parkview Towers Apartments in Munhall was still under investigation.
The name of the person who died hasn't been released.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, and was under control about 90 minutes later.
A Port Authority of Allegheny County transit bus has been brought to the scene to keep firefighters warm. Dozens of displaced residents have been taken to a nearby church to stay warm as temperatures hovered in the single digits.
The apartments are owned by the United Methodist Church Union and operated under federal Housing and Urban Development rules.
Comments