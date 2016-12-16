Residents’ tips help lead Los Banos police to drug, burglary suspect

Six tips from concerned citizens served as breadcrumbs for Los Banos police, leading to a drug arrest and recovery of stolen property Wednesday.
Gilroy resident Christian Smith, 23, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.
Los Banos police Sgt. Ivan Mendez and detectives served a search warrant Wednesday at an apartment in the 600 block of I Street after citizens reported alleged drug activity, the release said.
Police reportedly found Smith in possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen property believed to have been taken in local vehicle and residential burglaries.
The release also states that detectives recovered property they believe to be from two vehicle burglaries that hadn’t been reported.
Smith has since posted bail, according to the release.
Police thanked residents who sent in the tips.
“This is another great example of police and the public working together to combat crime in Los Banos,” the release said.
