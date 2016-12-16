Hmong New Year celebration at Merced County Fairgrounds

Chong Vang, son of Gen. Vang Pao, greets guests during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Sheng Lee, 19, of Fresno, waves to people while preparing for the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Dancers perform during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Chong Vang, son of Gen. Vang Pao, left, cuts the ribbon with Merced Mayor-elect Mike Murphy, right, during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Kyle Moua, 14, of Merced, waits for the ribbon cutting ceremony to begin during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Pa Lao, 54, of Merced, right, plays a ball tossing game with Mai Xiong, 28, left, during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Merced Mayor-elect Mike Murphy shakes hands with guests during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Keith Vang, president of the Merced Lao Family Community Inc., welcomes guests during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Merced Mayor-elect Mike Murphy, left, and Chong Vang, son of Gen. Vang Pao, right, stand during the National Anthme during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Cooked chickens cool during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Chong Vang, son of Gen. Vang Pao, looks on during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Merced Mayor-elect Mike Murphy addresses guests during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Chong Vang, son of Gen. Vang Pao, center, arrives to the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Julia Xiong, 23, of Merced, catches the ball during a ball tossing game at the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Bee Vang, 51, of Merced, left, cooks fried banana and sweet potato as his wife Nou Vang, 42, right, serves hungry customers during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Director Kue Lee, 40, of Minn., right, speaks with a customer during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Merced Mayor-elect Mike Murphy, left, shakes hands with Chong Vang, son of Gen. Vang Pao, right, during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Tou Xiong, 29, of Merced, cooks pork chops during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Chong Vang, son of Gen. Vang Pao, center, stands with Merced Mayor-elect Mike Murphy, right, during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
People shop during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Brandon Yang, 29, of Merced, plays a ball tossing game during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Kou Moua, 14, of Merced, removes cooked chickens from the roasting spit during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
