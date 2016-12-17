Jets' Petty leaves with chest injury, having CT scan

Bryce Petty hopes a chest injury won't keep him on the sideline next weekend.
The Jets quarterback was knocked out of New York's 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night on the first play of the fourth quarter when he got sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh as he completed a 28-yard pass down the right sideline to Robby Anderson.
X-rays at the stadium were negative, but Petty is scheduled to have a CT scan on Sunday to make sure he doesn't have a bruised or punctured lung.
"I'll be good," Petty said after the game. "A little sore right now, but I'll be fine."
The Jets play at New England next Saturday. Coach Todd Bowles said he would wait until the tests come back on Petty before determining who his starter will be against the Patriots.
It appeared few players other than center Wesley Johnson moved at the snap, and Wake and Suh easily converged on Petty in the backfield.
"It was just a miscommunication," he said. "But that's part of football. That stuff's going to happen. Robby made a great play, but it was just unfortunate that I had Cameron Wake and Suh right there. But, hey, if I can take hits from those guys, I think I'll be all right."
The team initially announced that Petty left after getting the wind knocked out of him and was questionable to return.
Petty remained face-down on the MetLife Stadium turf for several seconds as Jets trainers rushed out to check on him. He got up on both knees after a few moments and was able to walk to the sideline under his own power.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, the former starter, replaced Petty, who continued to be examined on the bench.
"I felt good and they were asking me about taking breaths, and things like that, and it wasn't too bad," Petty said. "I couldn't take a deep breath, but as far as breathing normally, I was fine."
But he felt a "sharp, burning pain" in his chest when he took three practice throws on the sideline before heading into the locker room.
"Everything checked out today, which was great," he said. "We'll get more tests (Sunday), and we should be good to go."
Petty was 20 of 36 for 235 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Fitzpatrick finished 5 of 10 for 31 yards and an INT.
