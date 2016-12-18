News

December 18, 2016 8:40 AM

$1.2 in grants awarded to support injury prevention programs

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Georgia public health officials say they've received $1.2 million for injury prevention programs.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release that the money came in grants from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

The money is for five injury prevention programs:

— The Child Occupant Safety Project, which provides child safety seats and training;

— OASIS, an online program that gives the public access to statistics on deaths, hospital discharges, emergency room visits and motor vehicle crashes;

— The Crash Outcome Data Evaluation System, which links and analyzes data to identify opportunities for crash prevention;

— The Older Driver Safety Program, which helps maintain and enhance the mobility of older adults;

— The Georgia Emergency Medical Services Information System, a statewide database of pre-hospital care information.

