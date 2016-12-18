$1.2 in grants awarded to support injury prevention programs

Georgia public health officials say they've received $1.2 million for injury prevention programs.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release that the money came in grants from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
The money is for five injury prevention programs:
— The Child Occupant Safety Project, which provides child safety seats and training;
— OASIS, an online program that gives the public access to statistics on deaths, hospital discharges, emergency room visits and motor vehicle crashes;
— The Crash Outcome Data Evaluation System, which links and analyzes data to identify opportunities for crash prevention;
— The Older Driver Safety Program, which helps maintain and enhance the mobility of older adults;
— The Georgia Emergency Medical Services Information System, a statewide database of pre-hospital care information.
