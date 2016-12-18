Around Town (12/19/16)

Caregiver support group
The Valley Caregiver Resource Support Group is open to those who are caring for loved ones. There is no cost. The group meets at 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Pacifica Senior Living, 3420 R. St., Merced. For more information, call 209-384-9700.
Zoo lights
“Lights Before Christmas” will shine at Applegate Park Zoo from 5 to 7 p.m. through Dec. 23. The zoo is at 1045 W. 25th St. The lights, displays, snow machines and other special effects create Merced’s Christmas wonderland. The zoo’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will take an hour break before the lights begin at 5 p.m. Admission during the day and for “Lights Before Christmas” is $3 for ages 16 and up; $1.50 for senior citizens 62 and up; $2 for ages 5 to 15; and free for younger than 5.
New Year’s Eve dance
Club Mercedes will host a New Year’s Eve dance Dec. 31 at the club, 569 W. Ninth St., Merced. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Price is $20 per person. No-host bar available at extra cost. Must be 21 and older to attend. Limited tickets are for sale. For more information, call 209-383-9906.
Guest preacher
Merced Aglow International presents ordained minister Ruby Cahue, who gained her experience serving and training under the prophetic ministry of Face to Face International Ministries in Madera. She will speak at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. For more information, call 209-383-2273.
UC alumni
The San Joaquin Valley UC Alumni Network welcomes graduates of any University of California campus to attend its general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the UC Merced Mondo Building. For more information, email Chris Abrescy at cabrescy@ucmerced.edu.
Giving trees for animals
Throughout December, New Beginnings for Merced County Animals’ Giving Trees will be displayed at three locations: Valley Animal Hospital and Santa Fe Pet Hospital in Merced, and Merced County Animal Shelter in Atwater. Donors select a card from the tree that shows an area of need, write the amount of donation on the card and replace it on the tree. The donation is then given to a receptionist. Donations will be allocated according to the need specified on the card: transport, medical or spay/neuter. All proceeds benefit animals of Merced County. For more information, call 209-769-8953.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items will run according to space available.
Comments