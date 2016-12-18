Local barbers and businesses create a paradise for children with treats, bikes, toys and haircuts

Main Street in Merced was flooded with families on Saturday as children received bikes, toys, games, food, goodies and free haircuts.
The idea of the giveaway all started with the barbers, said Nicole Lopez, member of the Cheerful Giving committee.
Four years ago, two barbers, Tany Vega and Luis Velasquez, were sitting in a meeting thinking of ways to give back to the community, Vega said, and they thought about working together with other local barbers and businesses.
“My vision when this was created was for everyone to have fun,” said Vega, owner of The Shop. “It’s a thank-you for coming into the barbershop. It’s so the community can have a good day for free.”
What started out as something small has grown into the Cheerful Giving event, which this year provided more than 300 haircuts and about 300 bikes for children 12 and under in Merced.
Mayor-elect Mike Murphy read Christmas stories to children in Bob Hart Square while children played with their new toys on the grass. The community enjoyed food from the BBQ Pit along with hot dogs, hamburgers, hot cocoa and popcorn.
“We pray no kid gets left without something,” Lopez said. “Our goal is that everyone leaves with something.”
Yader Zeledon, owner of Headquarterz Barbershop, has been helping organize the event since the beginning, and said it wouldn’t have been possible without the barbers and help of the Cheerful Giving committee.
Every barbershop that participated – The Edge, The Shop, Headquarterz and Joey O’s – donated toys and gave haircuts to girls and boys, said Joey Orozco, owner of Joey O’s. Barbers from around Merced County and even Sacramento came to help.
“It was worth it, for sure,” Zeledon said. “We all know this is the time of year where people need help.”
Because cutting hair is a passion for barbers, Zeledon said, this is their way of giving back and contributing to the community.
“It’s all about sharing the love,” Orozco said. “There’s a lot of people in need in Merced. Helping them smile is what it’s all about.”
Ilene Solorio’s 10-year-old son, Tyrell Solorio, was excited about having his hair cut by the barbers, she said, and thinks kids benefit a lot from having the chance for a haircut.
“They take their time cutting the hair and do a good job,” said Solorio, 25. “You can save a lot of money because it gets expensive to have your hair cut.”
This is chance to get together with people, Solorio said, and kids get to see their friends over winter break. She said her three kids ate good food and received toys.
“I think it’s something good,” Solorio said. “The fact that children have a chance for something and to feel good.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
