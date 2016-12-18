Shooting at south Merced gas station wounds three men

A shooting at a gas station at the edge of south Merced left three men wounded, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.
The three were among a group of men in two cars that stopped at the Shannon Mini Mart on Highway 59 late Friday as they headed to a party in Atwater, Sgt. Vince Gallagher said.
The six men, driving in two separate cars, were stopping to buy gasoline when a man in a “newer, white Mercedes with tinted windows” pulled into the fueling bays about 10:27 p.m. and started shooting, Gallagher said.
After opening fire, the suspect drove back onto Highway 59 and headed north toward Merced, he said. The man did not exit the car during the attack.
The three men who were shot – ages 18, 21 and 22 – were driven by their companions to Mercy Medical Center, Gallagher said. Their injuries, to the lower parts of their bodies, were considered non-life-threatening, he said.
Names of those involved were not immediately available.
Gallagher said investigators were trying to determine whether the shooting was gang-related.
